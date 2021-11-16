The high profile players Eddie Howe is tipped to sign for Newcastle United in the January transfer window

There is no time for the former Bournemouth boss to settle as the winless Magpies occupy 19th in the Premier League table, five points from safety.

The key between now and January is to ensure United remain within a shout of staying up amid a brutal festive period.

All eyes are on this weekend but off the pitch, speculation continues to surround the January transfer window following the £305million Saudi-led takeover.

Here are some of the potential signings tipped by bookmakers BetFair:

1. Donny van de Beek: 14/1 Has barely kicked a ball at Manchester United since arriving from Ajax last year. The Dutchman reportedly wants out of Old Trafford. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Raheem Sterling: 12/1 Sterling has fallen out-of-favour at the Etihad Stadium, fuelling reports that the England star could leave in the near future. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Georginio Wijnaldum: 10/1 Wijnaldum only joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer but expressed unhappiness over his game time last month. Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

4. Alfredo Morelos: 10/1 The Colombian had been linked with Newcastle pre-takeover as he continues to impress in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales