The hilarious reason Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope went viral on Twitter following Burger King tweet

On Friday afternoon, Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope was trending on Twitter – and it had nothing to do with his on-field antics.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 12th August 2022, 7:11 pm

Pope began to trend on the social media site after Newcastle United supporters ‘hijacked’ a poll put out by Burger King.

When asked which was better between ‘Tomato or Gherkin’, the Magpies’ resident Twitter pollster ‘Toon Polls’ started a trend that saw hundreds of fans comment ‘Nick Pope’ on the tweet.

This caught the attention of the Burger King account which then gave Pope his own dedicated tweet.

Not to be outdone, McDonalds soon joined in, promising a free maccies breakfast for Toon Polls should Pope keep a clean sheet against Brighton on Saturday.

The Nick Pope craze didn’t stop there however with brands such as Dunelm, Easy Jet, Deliveroo, Specsavers and Quality Street all getting in on the action.

Pope continued to trend on Twitter throughout the afternoon with over 8000 tweets, most of which simply read: ‘Nick Pope’.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has gone viral on Twitter (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
