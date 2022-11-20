News you can trust since 1849
The 'horrible' time at Newcastle United that put Graeme Souness off management

Graeme Souness has labelled his time at Newcastle United as “horrible”.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Nov 2022, 11:59am

Souness was the surprise choice of then-chairman Freddy Shepherd to replace Sir Bobby Robson following his dismissal early in the 2004/05 season. Souness was sacked in February 2006 after a run of poor Premier League form left the club in danger of being relegated – and he never returned to management.

In a discussion with ex-Newcastle manager Sam Allardyce and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast about boardroom interference, Souness said: “Nothing would tempt me back into management, I’m too old now. I just didn’t want to be answerable to the type of people that were making football decisions. My last job, it was the worst job I had at Newcastle."

Graeme Souness during his time as Newcastle United manager.

Allardyce interjected: “You told me not to go – and he was right.”

And Souness added: “It was just a horrible job.”

