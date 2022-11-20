The 'horrible' time at Newcastle United that put Graeme Souness off management

Souness was the surprise choice of then-chairman Freddy Shepherd to replace Sir Bobby Robson following his dismissal early in the 2004/05 season. Souness was sacked in February 2006 after a run of poor Premier League form left the club in danger of being relegated – and he never returned to management.

In a discussion with ex-Newcastle manager Sam Allardyce and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast about boardroom interference, Souness said: “Nothing would tempt me back into management, I’m too old now. I just didn’t want to be answerable to the type of people that were making football decisions. My last job, it was the worst job I had at Newcastle."