Newcastle United made it two wins from two in pre-season with a 3-0 victory over 1860 Munich – but how did the players fare?
After a goalless first half, Newcastle upped the tempo in the second 45 minutes with Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes getting on the scoresheet.
The match saw non-competitive United debuts for summer signings Nick Pope and Sven Botman with the latter coming off the bench at half-time. Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood were also given their first run-outs in pre-season as the played the final half hour.
A total of 22 players were involved in the match with head coach Eddie Howe making 11 substitutions in total.
Matty Longstaff and Jay Turner-Cooke remained on the bench while Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Matt Ritchie, Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Kelland Watts missed out.
1. Nick Pope - 7
Made a fine diving stop to deny a free-kick on the 22-minute mark. That was the first time he was really called into action in the match. Other than that, he didn’t have too much to do aside from a couple of simple catches. A solid first Newcastle outing.
Photo: OLI SCARFF
2. Emil Krafth - 7
Got forward well and brought energy to the right side of the pitch without creating too much.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Jamaal Lascelles - 5
Was caught out once or twice at the back, still getting rid of that pre-season rustiness. Booked.
Photo: Stu Forster
4. Dan Burn - 6
A decent run-out for the defender but he was rarely tested.
Photo: Mike Hewitt