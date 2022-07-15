On for Lascelles 46: Introduced at half-time and put into the right centre-back position initially. Was excellent with the ball at his feet and launched a number of Newcastle attacks, including the one leading to the opening goal. Was strong in the air too as he kept 1860 Munich at bay. Very early stages but it would seem that the hype is real.

‘The hype is real’ – Newcastle United player ratings v 1860 Munich with Sven Botman’s fine first impression

Newcastle United made it two wins from two in pre-season with a 3-0 victory over 1860 Munich – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 15th July 2022, 3:34 pm

After a goalless first half, Newcastle upped the tempo in the second 45 minutes with Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes getting on the scoresheet.

The match saw non-competitive United debuts for summer signings Nick Pope and Sven Botman with the latter coming off the bench at half-time. Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood were also given their first run-outs in pre-season as the played the final half hour.

A total of 22 players were involved in the match with head coach Eddie Howe making 11 substitutions in total.

Matty Longstaff and Jay Turner-Cooke remained on the bench while Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Matt Ritchie, Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Kelland Watts missed out.

1. Nick Pope - 7

Made a fine diving stop to deny a free-kick on the 22-minute mark. That was the first time he was really called into action in the match. Other than that, he didn’t have too much to do aside from a couple of simple catches. A solid first Newcastle outing.

2. Emil Krafth - 7

Got forward well and brought energy to the right side of the pitch without creating too much.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 5

Was caught out once or twice at the back, still getting rid of that pre-season rustiness. Booked.

4. Dan Burn - 6

A decent run-out for the defender but he was rarely tested.

