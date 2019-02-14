The inside track on Newcastle United's trip to Spain - with details of CSKA's danger men, including a former Rafa Benitez transfer target

Newcastle United, for the second winter in a row, have decided to jet off to sunnier climbs in search of some much-needed time on the training pitch.

And it's the same as last year with United escaping the harsh British winter in the Costa Blanca.

But what is the club's itinerary, who will they be playing and what are the benefits of the trip? Here our writer Liam Kennedy looks into United's Murcia journey, with details of some dangermen set to line up against the Magpies this weekend.

Climate

This one has been billed as a mid-season, warm-weather training camp. But what is the weather like over here?

It's warm, which is to be expected, but given that it is February it is far from the kind of temperatures that can be expected in the Costa Brava in the summer months.

With a high of 16 degrees on Thursday, dropping to 4 degrees at night, this is no sweat box - it is a damn sight warmer than the UK, of course, though.

On Saturday, when United take on CSKA at around Noon, the temperature is expected to be between 15 and 18 degrees.

Location

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Last year Benitez took his players away for a warm weather camp at the same location. The players stayed in the same hotel, played on the same pitch.

And given United coasted to safety with games to spare at the back end of last season, it's no surprise to see him replicate that this time around.

The Pinatar Arena, although basic and small, is just what United need for a friendly against their Russian opponents at the weekend. On Thursday Spain's under-19s played their Scottish counterparts on the same surface United will face CSKA. On Sunday, the day after United play, Scotland will again be in action at Pinatar - taking on Azerbaijan under-19s.

And the club hotel - La Finca Golf & Spa Resort - is as plush as can be expected hosting a Premier League outfit. There's been no cutting corners on this account.

Rooms at the complex at this time a year can be picked up for around £109 per night. In peak season, that can be expected to more than double.

The hotel is a golfers paradise, with a course on site, and transfers to the nearby Villamartin and Ramblas courses daily.

The hotel website, details the facilities on offer to the United. It reads: "Welcome to La Finca Golf & Spa Resort, located in the heart of the golf course of the same name, in a natural beauty spot surrounded by peace, nature and wellbeing.

"It has 120 rooms, bright and with large terraces, whose views overlook the golf course or the pool and gardens. Fully equipped and with a design of the most elegant and minimalist.

"We have a Spa in which we put at your disposal a water circuit with sauna, Turkish bath, cyclonic showers and 3 pools at various temperatures, in addition to personalised treatments suited to your needs that will allow you to get rid of stress and achieve wellness between body and mind.

"La Finca Golf Resort, a magical place to discover, ideal for celebrations, social events, meetings and weddings. Our Mediterranean gastronomy, made with regional seasonal products, that you can enjoy in our restaurants will make you enjoy a most complete stay. Also in our exclusive Suite Lounge Club you can enjoy special cocktails during your stay."

Opposition - Key players to watch out for

CSKA are side not to be overlooked in terms of quality - they have done the double over Real Madrid in the Champions League this campaign.

Back on December 12 they won 3-0 in Real's own backyard.

Benitez knows all about CSKA centre forward Abel Hernandez - he's a player United were continuously linked with before his switch from Hull City to Eastern Europe.

The Uruguayan, formerly of Palermo, Penarol and Central, has scored twice in eight games in Russia. He has made one Champions League appearance.

Everton loanee Nikola Vlasic has been a revelation since leaving Goodison Park. The Croatian attacking midfielder, 21, has scored four goals in 14 league games while also chipping in with three in six Champions League games.

Seasoned Russian internationals Alan Dzagoev and Igor Akinfeev could also feature on Saturday, so too could former Bristol City defender Hordur Magnusson.

The other big bit of news is that Jonjo Shelvey is back training, in full, with the Newcastle first-team squad. His return to fitness certainly does leave Benitez with a decision or two to make ahead of next week's visit of relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town.

Ticket information

United were backed in their numbers by punters this time last year, as they are wherever they go. And this time around tickets are still available for fans for the CSKA clash. They can be purchased direct from the stadium. More details at http://pinatararena.com/en/

They are priced at €5, if you're at a loose end and of the mind to jump on a last-minute flight.