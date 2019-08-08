The inside track on Newcastle United's Andy Carroll deal – and when the returning striker might be fit to play

Eight and a half years after his departure broke hearts on Tyneside, Andy Carroll is set to sign for Newcastle United.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 15:14

The striker will sign a one-year deal, with a low wage and big playing and goalscoring incentives, and complete United’s business for the summer transfer window.

But what do we know about the deal and how will the player fit into Steve Bruce’s Magpies squad? Here our writer Liam Kennedy takes a look at Carroll’s United return.

NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 11: Andy Carroll of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's third goal with team mate Joey Barton (R) during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on December 11, 2010 in Newcastle, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)