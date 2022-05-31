Speaking to BT Sport in October 2019, Ashworth detailed what his role as technical director entailed and revealed what responsibilities he had at the Seagulls:

“There’s six things that come into me [in my job] and that’s men’s first-team, women’s first-team, player recruitment, the academy, medical and sports science and the player loan department.

“All of those are medium to long-term things…in order to try and make sure the club is sustainable.

“We spend our money wisely, we open up pathways for our young players to come through the system and that’s one of the things that was really important to Brighton.”

Graham Potter has been in charge of Brighton for three years and has overseen steady progression on the south coast.

Brighton finished the season in 9th place, their highest ever Premier League finish and with their highest ever Premier League points haul.Whilst it hasn’t always been plain sailing at the Amex Stadium for Potter, it’s clear he always had the backing of the Brighton hierarchy, something Ashworth believes is vital for a successful club.

“My view is that if you keep changing the head coach every 14 months or so, which I think is the average life-span of a Premier League manager right now and then you go from one philosophy to another, you have no chance in joining up your academy, your loans and your player recruitment.

Newcastle United's new sporting director Dan Ashworth (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)