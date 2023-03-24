This is how Newcastle United’s net spend on transfers over the past five seasons compares across the Premier League.

After another transfer window where Premier League clubs vastly outspent their European rivals, data has revealed the incredible money spend by Premier League clubs over the last five years.

Newcastle United have become big players in the transfer market in recent seasons following a successful takeover of the club last season.

The Magpies broke their transfer record to sign Alexander Isak last summer while also signing the likes of Sven Botman and Matt Target.

Eddie Howe’s side were again active in the January window as they completed a deal for Everton winger Anthony Gordon, which was worth a reported £45m.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we looked at how club’s net spend compares to their Premier League rivals over the last five seasons.

Just four clubs are in profit after this season’s transfers with Newcastle’s net spend for this season an estimated €-183.05m. Here’s how their spend over the last five years compares to their rivals. Any surprises?

