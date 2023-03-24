News you can trust since 1849
The intriguing Premier League net spend table over last five seasons and where Newcastle United, Liverpool, Man Utd and rivals sit - gallery

This is how Newcastle United’s net spend on transfers over the past five seasons compares across the Premier League.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:28 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:32 GMT

After another transfer window where Premier League clubs vastly outspent their European rivals, data has revealed the incredible money spend by Premier League clubs over the last five years.

Newcastle United have become big players in the transfer market in recent seasons following a successful takeover of the club last season.

The Magpies broke their transfer record to sign Alexander Isak last summer while also signing the likes of Sven Botman and Matt Target.

Eddie Howe’s side were again active in the January window as they completed a deal for Everton winger Anthony Gordon, which was worth a reported £45m.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we looked at how club’s net spend compares to their Premier League rivals over the last five seasons.

Just four clubs are in profit after this season’s transfers with Newcastle’s net spend for this season an estimated €-183.05m. Here’s how their spend over the last five years compares to their rivals. Any surprises?

Five-year net spend - €-890k

1. 20th: Brentford

Five-year net spend - €-48.97m

2. 19th: Brighton

Five-year net spend - €-66.98m

3. 18th: Bournemouth

Five-year net spend - €-70.43m

4. 17th: Leicester City

Premier League