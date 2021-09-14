Steve Bruce’s side head into Friday’s clash with Leeds still looking for their first win of the season.

Leeds are also without a win in the league so far and looked like travelling to St James’s Park without three of their first-choice centre-backs.

However, it has been revealed by The Athletic today that Leeds are preparing to appeal the red-card that was shown to Pascal Struijk during their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Leeds United are set to appeal the red card shown to Pascal Struijk as they prepare to face Newcastle United on Friday. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images).

Struijk was dismissed on the hour-mark for a challenge on Harvey Elliott which resulted in the teenager being stretchered off the field.

If Leeds are successful with their appeal, then the defender will avoid a three-game ban and therefore will be available to face Newcastle on Friday.

If successful, this would be a great boost for Bielsa’s side who would have travelled to Tyneside with just one fit and available centre-back.

