The Leeds United Pascal Struijk decision which could impact Friday night's game with Newcastle United
Newcastle United are preparing to face Leeds United on Friday night, but could their opponents have thrown a spanner into the works?
Steve Bruce’s side head into Friday’s clash with Leeds still looking for their first win of the season.
Leeds are also without a win in the league so far and looked like travelling to St James’s Park without three of their first-choice centre-backs.
However, it has been revealed by The Athletic today that Leeds are preparing to appeal the red-card that was shown to Pascal Struijk during their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool.
Struijk was dismissed on the hour-mark for a challenge on Harvey Elliott which resulted in the teenager being stretchered off the field.
If Leeds are successful with their appeal, then the defender will avoid a three-game ban and therefore will be available to face Newcastle on Friday.
If successful, this would be a great boost for Bielsa’s side who would have travelled to Tyneside with just one fit and available centre-back.