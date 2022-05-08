The Magpies have lost each of their last 12 visits to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League as they come up against a City side still licking their wounds following a dramatic Champions League semi-final exit at Real Madrid.
Pep Guardiola’s side led 5-3 on aggregate heading into the final moments of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu only for Madrid to score twice to force extra-time, where Karim Benzema sealed the tie from the penalty spot.
As a result, the Premier League title is Man City’s final chance of silverware this season as they sit just a point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table.
Five outfield players played the full 120 minutes against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, which could force Guardiola to rotate his squad against Newcastle.
Here is the predicted Manchester City line-up for this afternoon’s match...