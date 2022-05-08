Newcastle United face a tough trip to Manchester City this afternoon (4:30pm kick-off) – but how will the home side line-up?

The Magpies have lost each of their last 12 visits to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League as they come up against a City side still licking their wounds following a dramatic Champions League semi-final exit at Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side led 5-3 on aggregate heading into the final moments of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu only for Madrid to score twice to force extra-time, where Karim Benzema sealed the tie from the penalty spot.

As a result, the Premier League title is Man City’s final chance of silverware this season as they sit just a point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Five outfield players played the full 120 minutes against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, which could force Guardiola to rotate his squad against Newcastle.

Here is the predicted Manchester City line-up for this afternoon’s match...

1. GK: Ederson Has kept 19 clean sheets in the Premier League this season. Photo Sales

2. RB: Joao Cancelo Scored at St James’s Park in the 4-0 win in December. Photo Sales

3. CB: Aymeric Laporte One of five outfield players to play 120 minutes on Wednesday. Photo Sales

4. CB: Ruben Dias Another who found the net last time the sides met. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales