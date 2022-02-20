Modern football is becoming more and more a ‘squad game’ with each member of the squad often relied upon by the manager to do a job.

Squad rotation means that teams have to have a deep squad in order to succeed and it’s not a coincidence that market values of squads often directly correlate with success on the pitch.

And whilst ‘market value’ of a player or squad doesn’t take into account all factors, it is a good barometer of how a squad is balanced.

With that in mind, what about Newcastle United’s squad? Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we rank each of Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad from the player with the lowest ‘market value’ to the player who is seen as Newcastle United’s most valuable player:

Do these values shock you? Follow us on Twitter @MouthofTynePod and let us know there:

1. Mark Gillespie: £360k Newcastle’s third-choice goalkeeper is yet to see any first-team action this season with his last appearance for the Magpies coming in the Carabao Cup clash with Newport County in September 2020. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Federico Fernandez: £1.8million The Argentine’s season has been hampered by injuries and he has played just seven times this campaign. A five minute cameo against Burnley in December was the last time we saw Fernandez in the black-and-white. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Matt Ritchie: £1.8million Because of his previous ties with Eddie Howe, when he was appointed as Newcastle head coach, Ritchie was one of the players that he relied upon to help the side in his early days as boss. However, injury problems mean Ritchie has played just once in 2022. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Paul Dummett: £1.8million The academy graduate has just a few months left on his deal at St James’s Park but because of Newcastle’s current full-back issues, Dummett may be an important player between now and the end of the campaign. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales