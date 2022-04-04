That was underlined by yesterday’s 5-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Howe’s team had conceded just eight goals in their previous 11 games, but in a 35-minute second-half spell they conceded four times, and, in truth, Newcastle could have conceded a few more as they chased the game.

“We chased the game in a way you can’t against this type of team,” said Howe.

“We took risks and didn’t execute it well enough. Against these teams, you have to get every aspect of your game right. In the second half, we didn’t.”

United – who took the lead through a first-half Fabian Schar free-kick – were too open after going 2-1 down early in the second half. They took too many risks, and gave the ball away cheaply. Tottenham came back at them again and again.

Jonjo Shelvey, back from illness, wasn’t at his best, and he also had a second-half stint as a third centre-half. Matt Targett had a difficult afternoon at left-back, and Dan Burn was pulled out of position too many times.

Alan Shearer was damning in his assessment. Speaking on Premier League Productions, the former United striker said: "Dan Burn – who has had a lot of praise, and rightly so – has really struggled in the last two or three games.

Joelinton warms up before the Tottenham Hotspur game.

“He struggled massively in that second half. But he wasn't the only one.

"(Allan) Saint-Maximin didn't give anything. For some reason, they put Jonjo Shelvey as a third centre-half, which I didn't really understand.

“Targett was not good enough or strong enough. They were all over the place. We can go through every single member of the Newcastle team and criticise."

This was more a collective failure than a failure of any one individual.

Allan Saint-Maximin gets some treatment.

United lost their first-half discipline and shape after Matt Doherty put Tottenham in front, and they were 3-1 down by the time Bruno Guimaraes was sent on in an attempt to bring some order to a ragged midfield.

Joelinton showed some fight in first-half stoppage time. He pushed away Rodrigo Bentancur as he went head to head with Allan Saint-Maximin – the Tottenham player was fortunate to stay on the pitch – following a foul, and stood up to Emerson Royal and Christian Romero when they got involved.

Howe – whose squad has been weakened by the long-term injuries suffered by Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson – didn’t have too many options on his bench.

And United’s head coach revealed after the game that Trippier wasn’t yet ready to be “pushed” in his comeback following a scan on Friday.

Howe will have to do without him and Wilson for an all-important run of home games which would well decide the club’s fate.

Newcastle, despite their recent losses, are potentially just a handful of points away from Premier League safety.

“In hindsight, we might look back on this as a good thing,” said Howe. “It might realign our thoughts, and get us back to the basics. “After a second half like that, you want to play again very quickly.”

Friday night's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers can’t come quick enough.

