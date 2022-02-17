Howe took charge of Newcastle back in November with the club deep in relegation trouble. While the side are by no means out of it just yet, they have moved four points clear of the relegation zone with wins over Leeds United, Everton and Aston Villa.
The side are now looking to make it four wins in a row as they travel to The London Stadium to face West Ham United on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).
After a slow start, Newcastle's results have finally improved under Howe – as have the majority player’s performances.
But who has improved the most under the new Magpies boss? We’ve looked at the Shields Gazette average player ratings from before Howe was appointed and looked at how each individual’s form has improved or dropped since Howe’s arrival.
The 44-year-old has now taken charge of 13 matches in all competitions at Newcastle. Steve Bruce took charge of the opening nine matches before Graeme Jones filled in for an interim period of three matches.
The following players have not been included in the ranking due to them not earning sufficient player ratings both before and after Howe’s arrival this season: Freddie Woodman, Jeff Hendrick, Dwight Gayle, Martin Dubravka, Jamal Lewis, Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez, Karl Darlow, Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn.
Here is every player ranked based on least to most improved under Howe…