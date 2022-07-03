Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman have all joined the Magpies since the transfer window opened as Eddie Howe embarks on his first summer as Newcastle United manager.

More arrivals are likely on Tyneside as Newcastle, under new ownership, look to break into the top-half of the table next season following their 11th place finish last campaign.

A plethora of players have been tipped to join Newcastle this summer, but who do the bookies believe are most likely to make the move to St James’s Park this window?

Here, we take a look at which players Sky Bet believe Newcastle are most likely to sign this summer.

(note: only players given odds of 20/1 or shorter to sign for Newcastle United before the end of the summer window have been included)

1. Riyad Mahrez - 20/1 It’s unlikely that Mahrez will leave Manchester City this summer but Newcastle have been listed as one of the potential destinations for the Algerian should he decide to move on. Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno Photo Sales

2. Ousmane Dembele - 20/1 Talk about Demeble moving to Newcastle has been rife since January and as one of the hottest free agents around, there is plenty of interest in his services. Photo: Matt King Photo Sales

3. Jordan Pickford - 20/1 One of the strangest transfer links surrounding Newcastle United this summer is a move for England stopper Jordan Pickford. A move for Pickford was always unlikely and since the Magpies have confirmed the capture of Nick Pope, you can safely say that Pickford will not be playing his football at St James’s Park next year. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. Neymar - 20/1 Although Joelinton has dropped a couple of hints that he would love to see Neymar on Tyneside, the PSG winger will not be joining Newcastle United this summer. Photo: Kenta Harada Photo Sales