Despite a football match lasting 90 minutes, the ball is rarely in play for nearly that length of time.

This often leads to complaints that fans are being ‘short changed’ and not seeing the 90 minutes of football action that is promised.

Whilst this isn’t a new phenomenon in football, the ability to monitor these stats do shine a light on just how much action fans are missing out on, on a weekly basis.

But where do Newcastle United rank? Have Magpies fans been short-changed this season? Or have they enjoyed more action than supporters of other Premier League teams?

Here, using data provided by BonusCodeBets, we rank each Premier League club by how long the ball was in play during their games this season.

1. Manchester City - 60:46 On average, the ball was in play for 60 minutes and 46 seconds during Premier League matches involving Manchester City last season. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - 57:12 On average, the ball was in play for 57 minutes and 12 seconds during Premier League matches involving Liverpool last season. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur - 57:08 On average, the ball was in play for 57 minutes and 8 seconds during Premier League matches involving Tottenham Hotspur last season. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Chelsea - 56:59 On average, the ball was in play for 56 minutes and 59 seconds during Premier League matches involving Chelsea last season. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales