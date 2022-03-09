The Newcastle United response to questions on Matt Targett's future
Matt Targett has fitted in perfectly at Newcastle United since joining from Aston Villa – but Eddie Howe was coy when asked if the loanee’s a long-term fit.
Targett joined the club on loan in January’s transfer window, and the Gazette this week revealed that there’s a buy option over a permanent deal for the 26-year-old.
Newcastle can sign Targett for £15million, less his loan fee, at the end of the season, and Howe was asked if Targett had a long-term future at Newcastle ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Southampton, the left-back’s first club, at the St Mary’s Stadium.
"It's a difficult one,” said Howe. “I sort of won't answer that, but I will say how well I think he's done. He's very consistent, fitted in really well, on and off the pitch, and a very intelligent player with and without the ball.
"He's been excellent, so I'm very happy with him."