The Magpies have won their last six home matches in the Premier League and have climbed up to ninth in the table.

Meanwhile Liverpool are still eyeing a quadruple following Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal at Anfield.

The Reds are a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with five games remaining while Newcastle effectively have nothing to play for as they sit nine points behind the European places and 14 above the relegation zone.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's third goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Newcastle United at Carrow Road on April 23, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

And Liverpool’s all-time top goalscorer – who also had a brief spell at Newcastle – has praised the job Eddie Howe has done on Tyneside ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“Newcastle away on Saturday early afternoon is a dangerous game for Liverpool to come in to on the back of a European game and Klopp will have to be very careful about how he approaches this match,” Rush said.

“They’re flying at the minute and their home support is as good as anyone’s in the country so they’ll all be bang up for a crack at one of the big two to get a true measure of where they’re at.

“They’ve gone from 19th to 9th under Eddie Howe, who has his team working really hard and playing some good stuff. If they can beat Liverpool this weekend, they’ll prove to themselves that they can compete with the best, which could increase their expectations ahead of next season.”

Rush then picked out United's in-form midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as a player Liverpool have to be wary of this weekend.

The Brazilian has scored three goals and assisted another in his last three Premier League outings and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite on Tyneside following his £33.3million arrival from Lyon in January.

“Bruno Guimaraes looks like a hell of a signing," Rush added in his Gambling.com column.

“The fans love him already and you can see his confidence growing with every performance at the moment. He’s one Liverpool will have to keep quiet this Saturday.”

