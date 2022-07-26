Newcastle United are back in pre-season action against Benfica on Tuesday evening (8pm kick-off) - but how will Eddie Howe’s side line-up?

Newcastle have enjoyed a solid pre-season so far with comfortable wins against Gateshead and 1860 Munich followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mainz 05 in Austria. They also got the better of Championship side Burnley in a training match in Portugal over the weekend.

They now prepare for arguably their toughest pre-season test against last season’s Champions League quarter-finalists Benfica at Estadio da Luz.

Pre-season presents an ideal opportunity for Howe to experiment and mix the team up, making predicting the side’s starting line-up almost impossible.

But given the level of opposition and the Eusebio Cup being on the table, Howe will be looking to start with a strong side.

1. GK: Nick Pope Yet to concede in three pre-season outings.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier While Emil Krafth has provided decent competition. Trippier will always get the nod at right-back when fit.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles With Fabian Schar being forced off against Mainz and sitting out the Burnley training match, the Newcastle skipper could get the nod.

4. CB: Sven Botman Has looked calm and composed so far in pre-season. Howe will want to test him against top quality opposition.