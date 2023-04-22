The Newcastle United team to face Tottenham Hotspur amid Allan Saint-Maximin concern - predicted XI gallery
Newcastle United host Spurs in a huge clash at St James’ Park - but what side will Eddie Howe pick to take to the field?
Both sides come into the game on the back of disappointing defeats last weekend. Newcastle suffered a 3-0 hammering at Villa Park before Bournemouth stunned Spurs in the capital to pick up a dramatic 3-2 win.
Newcastle currently sit one place and three points above their opponents in the Premier League table and know a win would give them a six-point gap, with a game in-hand and move them into 3rd place before the midweek round of fixtures.
Allan Saint-Maximin is Newcastle’s only major injury worry, save for their long-term absentees and here, we take a look at the team Howe could pick for Sunday’s huge game against Spurs at St James’ Park.
