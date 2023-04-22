News you can trust since 1849
The Newcastle United team to face Tottenham Hotspur amid Allan Saint-Maximin concern - predicted XI gallery

Newcastle United host Spurs in a huge clash at St James’ Park - but what side will Eddie Howe pick to take to the field?

By Joe Buck
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

Both sides come into the game on the back of disappointing defeats last weekend. Newcastle suffered a 3-0 hammering at Villa Park before Bournemouth stunned Spurs in the capital to pick up a dramatic 3-2 win.

Newcastle currently sit one place and three points above their opponents in the Premier League table and know a win would give them a six-point gap, with a game in-hand and move them into 3rd place before the midweek round of fixtures.

Allan Saint-Maximin is Newcastle’s only major injury worry, save for their long-term absentees and here, we take a look at the team Howe could pick for Sunday’s huge game against Spurs at St James’ Park.

Do you agree with our predicted XI? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Is this the side Eddie Howe will pick to face Tottenham Hotspur? (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

1. Eddie Howe

Is this the side Eddie Howe will pick to face Tottenham Hotspur? (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Istitene

Pope hasn’t collected too many clean sheets of late and having picked the ball out of the net three times last weekend, he will be hoping for a quieter afternoon this time around.

2. Nick Pope

Pope hasn’t collected too many clean sheets of late and having picked the ball out of the net three times last weekend, he will be hoping for a quieter afternoon this time around. Photo: Justin Setterfield

For his usual high standards, Trippier was below-par last weekend and will be hoping to make a swift return to form against his former employers.

3. Kieran Trippier

For his usual high standards, Trippier was below-par last weekend and will be hoping to make a swift return to form against his former employers. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Up next for Schar and co is to stop the best striker in the Premier League that isn’t called Erling Haaland. Harry Kane has a good record against the Magpies and will be aiming to move one step closer to Alan Shearer’s all-time record this weekend.

4. Fabian Schar

Up next for Schar and co is to stop the best striker in the Premier League that isn’t called Erling Haaland. Harry Kane has a good record against the Magpies and will be aiming to move one step closer to Alan Shearer’s all-time record this weekend. Photo: Stu Forster

