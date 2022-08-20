The Newcastle United teams set to face Manchester City as Eddie Howe deals with defensive injury worries - predicted XI
Eddie Howe has a couple of major calls to make when his side host Manchester City on Sunday.
Newcastle came away from their trip to Brighton with a hard-earned point, courtesy of a Nick Pope masterclass in goal.
This week, the Magpies face Pep Guardiola’s side with one or two issues in their squad that could impact Howe’s squad selection.
Matt Targett and Ryan Fraser missed the game with Brighton whilst Emil Krafth is yet to feature this season.
These injury worries will be a concern for Howe ahead of the game with the early pace-setters - but what side will he pick on Sunday and can we expect many changes from the team that started the game with Brighton?
Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting XI for their clash with Manchester City could look like.
