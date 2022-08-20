Newcastle came away from their trip to Brighton with a hard-earned point, courtesy of a Nick Pope masterclass in goal.

This week, the Magpies face Pep Guardiola’s side with one or two issues in their squad that could impact Howe’s squad selection.

Matt Targett and Ryan Fraser missed the game with Brighton whilst Emil Krafth is yet to feature this season.

These injury worries will be a concern for Howe ahead of the game with the early pace-setters - but what side will he pick on Sunday and can we expect many changes from the team that started the game with Brighton?

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting XI for their clash with Manchester City could look like.

1. GK: Nick Pope Pope is yet to concede as Newcastle United goalkeeper but will face his sternest test to date against Manchester City. He put in a Man of the Match display at the Amex Stadium last weekend and will need a repeat performance this weekend.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier began his career with Sunday's opponents and made a fleeting appearance at the Etihad Stadium last season as he recovered from a foot injury. He will likely captain the side once again this weekend.

3. CB: Fabian Schar Even alongside new partner Sven Botman, Schar oun in yet another assured display in the heart of the Magpies defence against Brighton.

4. CB: Dan Burn After deputising at left-back last weekend, we're predicting that Burn will revert to his usual centre-back role as Howe goes with his tried and tested back four.