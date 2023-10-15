After months of talks, Bruno Guimaraes has signed a new contract at Newcastle United - but the club still face a number of big decisions.

Guimaraes has signed with the club until 2028, ending months of speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Callum Wilson, whose previous deal expired at the end of the season, has also signed a new deal with the club this season.

And whilst securing the futures of Guimaraes and Wilson are a major coup for the club, they still have a few decisions to make on players whose deals will end at the end of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at the major contract decisions facing Newcastle United at the end of the season and who, if any, may see their time on Tyneside extended as the campaign progresses.

1 . Loris Karius Despite reported interest from clubs across Europe, Karius signed a one-year extension with Newcastle at the end of last season. He remains the club's No.3 behind Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka and will likely have another big decision to make when his current deal expires at the end of the campaign.

2 . Matt Ritchie Ritchie remains an important figure behind the scenes but has seen his game time limited this season. Having been offered, and subsequently signing, only a one-year extension at the end of last season, it's unlikely that Ritchie will still be at St James' Park next season.

3 . Paul Dummett Much like Dummett and Ritchie before him, Dummett signed a one-year extension at the end of last season. However, unlike his predecessors, Dummett has seen gametime this season and helps the club fulfil their club-trained quota for European squads. Dummett may feel like going elsewhere to get first-team football, however, giving the Magpies a big decision to make.