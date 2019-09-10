There’s just 113 days until the window reopens – cue the rolling yellow banner and the over-excited Sky Sports presenters.
Who could Newcastle United look to sign this winter? Here’s NINE names that are likely to be considered for the shortlist.
1. Jordan Ibe - Bournemouth
Having signed from Liverpool for big money, wideman Ibe has not really hit it off down on the south coast. He was reluctant to move north in the summer, fewer and fewer minutes on the park may sway that in January.
Photo: Marc Atkins
Copyright:
2. Jarrod Bowen - Hull City
Steve Bruce loves him and United would be happy to sign him. The player was valued at £20m in the summer, which proved too rich for United and Bruce, who has a fractured relationship with the Hull hierarchy. His contract is up next summer.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
Copyright:
3. Thiago Maia - Lille
Two summers in a row the Brazilian has been linked with a move to United - could this window finally be the time when he arrives on Tyneside?
Photo: Ricardo Nogueira
Copyright:
4. Moussa Sissako - PSG
The Frenchman came close to signing in the summer, but the deal fell through. A player watched in recent months.
Photo: David Price
Copyright: