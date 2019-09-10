NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Steve Bruce, manager of Newcastle United looks on from the side line during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The NINE players Newcastle United could target in January – including TWO Championship stars and a Czech Republic international

It may seem like only five minutes since the summer transfer window slammed shut – but the winter one is just around the corner.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 17:29

There’s just 113 days until the window reopens – cue the rolling yellow banner and the over-excited Sky Sports presenters.

Who could Newcastle United look to sign this winter? Here’s NINE names that are likely to be considered for the shortlist.

1. Jordan Ibe - Bournemouth

Having signed from Liverpool for big money, wideman Ibe has not really hit it off down on the south coast. He was reluctant to move north in the summer, fewer and fewer minutes on the park may sway that in January.

Photo: Marc Atkins

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Jarrod Bowen - Hull City

Steve Bruce loves him and United would be happy to sign him. The player was valued at £20m in the summer, which proved too rich for United and Bruce, who has a fractured relationship with the Hull hierarchy. His contract is up next summer.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Thiago Maia - Lille

Two summers in a row the Brazilian has been linked with a move to United - could this window finally be the time when he arrives on Tyneside?

Photo: Ricardo Nogueira

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Moussa Sissako - PSG

The Frenchman came close to signing in the summer, but the deal fell through. A player watched in recent months.

Photo: David Price

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3