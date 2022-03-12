Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their sides second goal of the game with teammates during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on March 10, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Newcastle United players who have played the biggest role in their fantastic Premier League unbeaten run

Newcastle United have turned their season around under Eddie Howe following a nine game unbeaten run – but which players have played the biggest part?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 12:14 pm

The Magpies are on the longest active unbeaten run in the Premier League following Thursday night’s 2-1 win at Southampton.

The run has seen Howe’s side climb from 19th up to 14th in the table and 10 points clear of the relegation zone with 11 games remaining.

Since the 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City on December 19th, Newcastle have won six and drawn three of their last nine league matches.

We’ve had a look at the last nine matches to see which Newcastle players have played the most minutes during the unbeaten run.

A player who played every minute in that time will have a total of 810 minutes played which doesn’t include stoppage time.

Here is a list of every Newcastle United player based on how many minutes they have played over the last nine league games…

1. 8 players: 0 minutes

Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Freddie Woodman, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick

2. Dwight Gayle: 7 minutes

Gayle came off the bench for the closing stages of the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December.

3. Ciaran Clark: 22 minutes

Came off the bench in the 1-0 win over Leeds United in January.

4. Callum Wilson: 45 minutes

Played the first half in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United before being substituted off due to injury.

