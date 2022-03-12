The Magpies are on the longest active unbeaten run in the Premier League following Thursday night’s 2-1 win at Southampton.

The run has seen Howe’s side climb from 19th up to 14th in the table and 10 points clear of the relegation zone with 11 games remaining.

Since the 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City on December 19th, Newcastle have won six and drawn three of their last nine league matches.

We’ve had a look at the last nine matches to see which Newcastle players have played the most minutes during the unbeaten run.

A player who played every minute in that time will have a total of 810 minutes played which doesn’t include stoppage time.

Here is a list of every Newcastle United player based on how many minutes they have played over the last nine league games…

1. 8 players: 0 minutes Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Freddie Woodman, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. Dwight Gayle: 7 minutes Gayle came off the bench for the closing stages of the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Ciaran Clark: 22 minutes Came off the bench in the 1-0 win over Leeds United in January. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Callum Wilson: 45 minutes Played the first half in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United before being substituted off due to injury. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales