The Magpies are on the longest active unbeaten run in the Premier League following Thursday night’s 2-1 win at Southampton.
The run has seen Howe’s side climb from 19th up to 14th in the table and 10 points clear of the relegation zone with 11 games remaining.
Since the 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City on December 19th, Newcastle have won six and drawn three of their last nine league matches.
We’ve had a look at the last nine matches to see which Newcastle players have played the most minutes during the unbeaten run.
A player who played every minute in that time will have a total of 810 minutes played which doesn’t include stoppage time.
Here is a list of every Newcastle United player based on how many minutes they have played over the last nine league games…