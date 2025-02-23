The official reason Sandro Tonali has been 'dropped' by Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest
The Italian had started each of Newcastle’s last nine Premier League matches but has dropped to the bench as one of three changes made by Eddie Howe against Forest.
Explaining the changes, Newcastle’s official club website stated: “Sandro Tonali, who hasn't trained all week due to injury, drops to the bench along with Dúbravka - who signed a new contract with the club during the week - and Kieran Trippier.”
Lewis Miley comes into the side for his first Premier League start of the season while Tino Livramento and Nick Pope also return to the side.
Newcastle head into the match sitting six points behind Nottingham Forest in the table.
Sandro Tonali ‘a key figure’ for Newcastle United
Tonali was on the bench for Newcastle’s 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest in November but has since proven himself as a key player in Howe’s side in recent months.
“Sandro has become a key figure in our midfield,” Howe admitted. “It's well-documented how good he is on the ball – he's very calm, composed, positive with his passing, very good technically.
“But I just think the off-the-ball work that he does, the transitional aspect of his play has been of the highest level and he's really helped our midfield cope, especially in the away games that we've performed well in.
“In part, that's down to his off-the-ball work. His defensive mindset has been of the very highest level and it's definitely helped the team.”
