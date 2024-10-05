Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s line-up to face Everton this evening has been confirmed with seven first-team players unavailable.

Newcastle face Everton at Goodison Park for what is set to be the last time in the Premier League. But for the first time this season, Eddie Howe has named an unchanged starting line-up in the league.

Following last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City, Howe has opted to make no changes with Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar all shaking off knocks to keep their place in the starting 11. Alexander Isak remains sidelined with a broken toe as Anthony Gordon starts up front against his former club.

Dan Burn and Lewis Hall join Trippier and Schar to make up the back four while Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton start in midfield. Either side of Gordon is Jacob Murphy and The Magpies’ top scorer so far this season, Harvey Barnes.

Odysseas Vlachodimos is named on the bench for the first time as a Newcastle player in the Premier League following a knee injury to Martin Dubravka. Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are out with ACL injuries, Callum Wilson is unavailable due to hamstring issues, Matt Targett is back in training and close to returning following an eczema flare up while Lewis Miley is hoping to be back after the international break after breaking his metatarsal back in June.

Newcastle were beaten 3-0 by Everton at Goodison Park last season and lost 3-1 at Fulham last time out away from home. A win for United would see them move temporarily back into the top four but Everton head into the match on the back of their first win of the season against Crystal Palace last weekend.

NUFC XI v Everton: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Barnes, Gordon

Subs: Vlachodimos, Ruddy, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff