These are the players Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez could bring to St. James's Park.

The players linked with a move to Newcastle United this season

Newcastle's season is now finished and they have already been linked with a plethora of new signings - including Champions League players and 20 goal-a-season strikers.

1. Jetro Willems (Frankfurt)

Newcastle have been linked with a bid in the region of 14 million for the left-back.
2. Salomon Rondon (West Brom)

The big striker's contributed 11 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League whilst on loan at Newcastle this campaign.
3. David Okereke (Spezia)

The 21-year-old Nigerian striker has been watched by Newcastle and Wolves, according to a report in the Sun.
4. David Brooks (AFC Bouremouth)

The former Sheffield United man has had a brilliant start to life in the Premier League - bagging seven goals and contributing five assists in 28 games.
