The players linked with a move to Newcastle United this season Newcastle's season is now finished and they have already been linked with a plethora of new signings - including Champions League players and 20 goal-a-season strikers. Scroll down and click through the pages. 1. Jetro Willems (Frankfurt) Newcastle have been linked with a bid in the region of 14 million for the left-back. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Salomon Rondon (West Brom) The big striker's contributed 11 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League whilst on loan at Newcastle this campaign. Getty Buy a Photo 3. David Okereke (Spezia) The 21-year-old Nigerian striker has been watched by Newcastle and Wolves, according to a report in the Sun. Getty Buy a Photo 4. David Brooks (AFC Bouremouth) The former Sheffield United man has had a brilliant start to life in the Premier League - bagging seven goals and contributing five assists in 28 games. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6