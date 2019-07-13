Who could Steve Bruce sign when he's installed as Newcastle United manager?

The players Steve Bruce could sign for Newcastle United

Steve Bruce is set to be announced as Newcastle United’s new manager – but who could he potentially bring to St James’s Park?

By James Copley
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 11:45

If Newcastle are to buy, then it’s expected the final say in regards to transfer will go to Steve Nickson, the club's head of recruitment, but Bruce will have some input. With Mike Ashley reportedly set to give the pair £50m to spend in the summer window we look at some of Newcastle’s potential new signings.

1. Allan Saint-Maxim (RW)

Nickson is reportedly very keen on landing the 22-year-old former Monaco man who has been capped through France's youth teams.

2. Andy Carroll (ST)

The Geordie-born battering ram is available on a free transfer.

3. Joelinton (ST)

Newcastle have been linked with the 22-year-old Brazilian forward several times already this summer.

4. Jean-Philippe Mateta (ST)

Mateta scored 10 Bundesliga goals for Mainz last season and, at 22-years-old, the France under-21 international is exactly the type of player Newcastle look to be targeting.

