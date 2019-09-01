'The pressure has been applied': Newcastle fans react to lowest crowd in SEVEN years

Newcastle United drew 1-1 at home to Watford in front of the club’s lowest Premier League attendance since December 2012.

By Jordan Cronin
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 06:00
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Fabian Schar of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Just 44,157 packed though the turnstiles at St James’s Park on Saturday, almost a 1,000 dip on the Magpies’ previous lowest top-flight league attendance.

And some United fans have reacted on social media, suggesting the protest against owner Mike Ashley has very much stepped up.

Here is just some of the Newcastle fan reaction from around the web: