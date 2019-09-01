'The pressure has been applied': Newcastle fans react to lowest crowd in SEVEN years
Newcastle United drew 1-1 at home to Watford in front of the club’s lowest Premier League attendance since December 2012.
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 06:00
Just 44,157 packed though the turnstiles at St James’s Park on Saturday, almost a 1,000 dip on the Magpies’ previous lowest top-flight league attendance.
And some United fans have reacted on social media, suggesting the protest against owner Mike Ashley has very much stepped up.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Here is just some of the Newcastle fan reaction from around the web: