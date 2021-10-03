Steve Bruce’s winless side are 19th in the Premier League following yesterday’s 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molienux.

A brace from Hee-Chan Hwang ensured Newcastle head into the international break still searching for their first win of the season.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds this afternoon:

Steve Bruce.

Steve Bruce’s odds to be sacked revealed

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has seen his odds to be the next manager sacked in the Premier League slashed.

Today, Watford confirmed Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club's head coach in the top-flight’s first managerial casualty this season with many Magpies fans believing Bruce should be next in line to lose his job.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santos is also facing pressure in London and is just behind Bruce at 9/2 to be sacked next by SkyBet.

The same outlet is offering odds of 4/1 on Bruce to axed at St James’ Park, whilst Paddy Power and William Hill have it at 7/2.

Report suggests Steve Bruce WILL NOT be sacked despite odds

A report this morning has revealed why Bruce will not be sacked as manager of Newcastle United by owner Ashley.

The Sun state that ‘top sources’ close to both Bruce and Ashley reveal the owner will not pull the trigger as his priority remains finding a buyer and the ongoing takeover legal proceedings.

Ashley knows it would cost £3million to fire Bruce with the possibility of paying more to get rid of his backroom staff.

