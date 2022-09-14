When Wilson first signed for Newcastle in September 2020, the coveted No. 9 shirt was already taken by the Brazilian, who had endured a difficult first two seasons on Tyneside.

Joelinton had managed just six league goals in 69 appearances for the club wearing the shirt number donned by club legends such as Alan Shearer, Malcolm Macdonald and Jackie Milburn, to name a few.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal with Joelinton during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

With the No. 9 shirt unavailable, Wilson chose to wear the No. 13 shirt he also wore at his previous club AFC Bournemouth.

But ahead of the 2021-22 season, Joelinton relinquished the No. 9 shirt to Wilson and took up the No. 7 shirt instead.

The No. 7 shirt became available when Andy Carroll – another former Newcastle No. 9 – was released by the club.

“I came here, Joelinton had number nine so it was taken at the time and I had 13,” Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“Now we're seeing him in midfield, when he was No. 9 he wasn't really an out and out striker so when the 7 became available, I said to him 'would you like to take the 7 and I'll take the 9?'

"He's such a nice lad anyway that he agreed so I was happy to have the 9, he had 7 and that extra bit of pressure that comes with the 9 shirt up here in Newcastle was taken away from him.

"Ultimately players perform differently with different things like that.

"I thrive with it but other players it might swallow them up a little bit, you just don't know.”

Joelinton’s switch to No. 7 would prove to be a fitting change as the Brazilian transformed himself into a powerful box-to-box midfielder under Eddie Howe and claimed Newcastle’s player of the season award.