Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has revealed he would have ‘loved’ to manage Aleksandar Mitrovic during his time at St James’ Park.

Mitrovic joined Newcastle United from Anderlecht during the summer of 2015 and instantly became a fan-favourite on Tyneside. However, his time at the club would not see the Serbian international become the regular goalscorer many would have hoped and he would eventually sign for Fulham on a permanent basis in 2018 after a loan spell with the Cottagers.

Mitrovic would go on to star for Fulham, netting a mammoth 43 goals in 44 games during their 2021/22 promotion winning campaign under Marco Silva, shattering Ivan Toney’s record of 30 set the season prior, before scoring 14 goals upon his return to the Premier League. That prolonged form earned him a big money move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia with Fulham netting £46m for the striker.

Bruce, meanwhile, never got the chance to manage Mitrovic at the Magpies, arriving a year after Serbia’s all-time record goalscorer departed the north east. And, speaking to TalkSport, the 63-year-old has revealed he would have ‘loved’ to have Mitrovic at his disposal during his time as Newcastle United manager.

Bruce said: “He’s a big powerful boy Mitrovic. It hasn't been his tournament just yet, has it? He’s missed a couple of chances. No, unfortunately he was gone (whether he managed Mitrovic at Newcastle).