The 'respectful' Newcastle United view on Leicester City's James Maddison
Eddie Howe’s spoken about his “respect” for James Maddison ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to the King Power Stadium.
The club tried to sign the Leicester City midfielder – who is doubtful for this afternoon’s game with a knee problem – in the summer. However, the club couldn’t agree a deal for the 26-year-old.
And Howe was asked about the England international – who has 18 months left on his contract – in his pre-match press conference.
"I have full respect for him and his abilities,” said United’s head coach. “I have seen him grow from a Football League player to a Premier League player. He’s been brilliant. "He has been a great advert for the Premier League, but he’s a Leicester City player – and I fully respect that. I'd never talk about another contracted player coming here. But he’s a player I do respect."
Maddison went to the World Cup, but didn’t play any minutes in Qatar.