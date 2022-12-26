The 'respectful' Newcastle United view on Leicester City's James Maddison

The club tried to sign the Leicester City midfielder – who is doubtful for this afternoon’s game with a knee problem – in the summer. However, the club couldn’t agree a deal for the 26-year-old.

And Howe was asked about the England international – who has 18 months left on his contract – in his pre-match press conference.

"I have full respect for him and his abilities,” said United’s head coach. “I have seen him grow from a Football League player to a Premier League player. He’s been brilliant. "He has been a great advert for the Premier League, but he’s a Leicester City player – and I fully respect that. I'd never talk about another contracted player coming here. But he’s a player I do respect."

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.