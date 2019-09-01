The SEVEN key issues for Steve Bruce to address at Newcastle United in the international break

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Joelinton of Newcastle United reacts after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Continue like that and they’re likely to stay in the top flight for another year, but a repeat of the flirtations with the drop will continue right until the dying embers of the campaign.

The win at Spurs was excellent, the Norwich defeat awful. The other two games – defeat to Arsenal and the Watford draw – have been somewhere in between.

Bruce is happy with the start his players have made this season, even with the Carrow Road blot on his copybook, but he accepts there is room for improvement at United.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Javier Manquillo of Newcastle United takes on Kiko Femenia of Watford during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Here’s SEVEN things for Steve Bruce to consider in the international break, with United next in action against last season’s Champions League winners Liverpool at Anfield on September 14.

Take the heat off Miguel Almiron

Bruce could really do with some of his injured forwards back in contention because it looks to me like the Paraguay international needs taking out of the firing line.

He’s played as a forward but doesn’t really look like he’s got goals in him.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Abdoulaye Doucoure of Watford and Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United compete for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Against Watford the big positive was that he took up some great positions in the opposition box – but his finishing let him down badly.

Some time out the team would be beneficial – the problem is United have limited options at present.

Allow players in his 25-man Premier League squad to leave?

Javier Manquillo could well be subject to interest from La Liga before the closure of the deadline in Spain.

And with United well stocked in that department, when DeAndre Yedlin returns – could Bruce be tempted to let him leave?

Surely the manager would only do so if he knew he would get the funds to further strengthen in January.

It would be a calculated risk, given that he would leave himself a body short, with an injury list as long as his arm in recent times.

Organise a friendly for returning to fitness players

Andy Carroll has not played football since the turn of the year and Florian Lejeune since April.

This break in play could be the perfect opportunity for Bruce to get some minutes under the players’ belts, behind closed doors.

Obviously, they have to be ready for it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By the noises he’s made in recent days, they might well be – particularly Frenchman Lejeune.

DeAndre Yedlin could also probably do with the minutes, along with some of the new boys who are still feeling the pace of the Premier League after stunted pre-seasons.

Manage injuries in the squad – ASM tops priority list

Allan Saint-Maximin could be the difference for United this season – he’s quick, has skill and can finish.

The problem is we’ve not seen any of it since the football got competitive.

Making sure the winger gets back fit – not just patched up – has to be right at the top of the manager’s priority list over the next few weeks.

Bruce said he’s be out three to five weeks with his hamstring problem – if it takes five or longer, United need him back fit as he has all the tools to be a gamechanger. At the bottom end of the Premier League, where United are likely to be fighting, these kind of players are even more valuable.

Tweaks to system?

Bruce seems to have found a way of getting the best out of most of his players but there are still question marks in some areas.

Is the midfield balance right? Can the balance up front be better?

This system does not feel a million miles away from working – it’s also fair to say it’s a formation born of Rafa Benitez and adopted by pragmatic Bruce after a failed attempt at a 3-5-2.

Find a way to get the best out of Joelinton

The Brazilian looks a class act – but a lot of his good work is done too far away from the opposition goal.

Bruce must find a way of getting the best out of a player who looks like he needs a permanent partner playing much closer to him.

It’s definitely fair to say he looks a perfect fit in the role Salomon Rondon did so well on loan last season – but he needs to add more goals to be the complete package. Chances are rarely falling his way, and that’s a problem that needs addressing.

Work out of Jonjo Shelvey fits at Newcastle, or not

His injury has not helped but Shelvey has not quite looked at the races this season – and I think he knows it after his comments last week.

He was handed an opportunity on a plate at the start of the season to be Newcastle’s playmaker – the team was built all around his strengths. It was one that was not grasped with both hands, rather it was binned after just two outings.