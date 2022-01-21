The Magpies could still have plenty of business left to do.

With less than two weeks of the January transfer window remaining, Eddie Howe will be eager to add more fresh talent to his Newcastle United squad.

The Toon Army have already moved to bring in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood this month, with both players walking straight into Howe’s starting XI, but there are unquestionably still areas that the Magpies will be hoping to bolster in an effort to drag themselves clear of their ongoing relegation battle.

Chief among those areas is the heart of defence. In recent days, Newcastle have seemingly edged closer to wrapping up a deal for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano now reporting that they will test the Spanish club’s resolve yet again with an improved offer for the Brazilian.

But Carlos is by no means the only new signing the Toon Army are being linked with.

We’ve taken a look at the latest market updates to bring you a list of seven players who Newcastle United are said to be leading the race for...

1. Aaron Ramsey - 6/4 The former Arsenal man is still being touted for an exit from Juventus this month, and Newcastle are said to be leading a host of their Premier League rivals in the race for his signature. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Dele Alli - 11/10 The Spurs midfielder needs a fresh start and Newcastle desperately need reinforcements. Could this be a mutually beneficial deal for both parties? (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Diego Carlos - 6/4 A deal that looked to be edging closer to completion earlier in the week, recent reports have since cast doubts over whether or not the Brazilian will arrive on Tyneside this month. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Jesse Lingard - 4/11 Reports earlier in the week suggested that Newcastle had actually made a move for Lingard, although at the moment there are no indications that they have managed to persuade the England international that his future lies in the north east. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Photo Sales