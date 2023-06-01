Newcastle United transfers: Champions League qualification means there could be a major squad overhaul at the club this summer.

Many are anticipating a busy summer at the club with first-team signings needing to be made in order to flesh out the quality and depth of options available to Eddie Howe.

With these incomings, however, also comes the need for outgoings to balance out the squad - and there could be a fair few of players leave the club this summer, for a variety of reasons.

Here, we take a look at the six players that, as it stands, are set to leave St James’ Park this summer and seven others that could join them.

1 . Matty Longstaff Longstaff is set to be a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season. An ACL injury has kept him out of action since December.

2 . Paul Dummett Dummett is the club's longest-serving player but could see his time at Newcastle come to an end this summer. He is yet to agree an extension to his current contract and is set to leave on a free transfer this summer.

3 . Mark Gillespie Gillespie is currently fourth-choice behind Loris Karius, Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope and is expected to leave the club on a free this summer.

4 . Matt Ritchie Ritchie's season ended prematurely through injury and it looks like he may have played his last game for the club. He has been a great servant for the club and can leave this summer with his head held high for his service to Newcastle United.