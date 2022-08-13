The cost of living crisis is impacting all areas of life and for football fans, it means an added cost when travelling to watch their team on the road.
Petrol prices have soared, meaning every trip is now more expensive than this time last year.
Saxo Markets have conducted research into how much, on average, fans of each club would pay for petrol to watch their team’s 19 away games this season.
According to the research : ‘the cost of an away trip has been calculated based on stadium-to-stadium travel in the UK’s most popular petrol car, the Vauxhall Corsa, at a combined fuel efficiency of 50 miles per gallon, with petrol prices today at 185.05p per litre compared to the RAC’s average cost in July 2021 at 133.1p per litre.’
Here, using Saxo Markets’ findings, we have ranked every Premier League club whose supporters will notice the least difference in price of travel to away games, to the fanbase that will feel the biggest effect of these price increases:
Arsenal
Total petrol cost this season = £711.83, petrol cost last season = £511.98, difference = £199.85
Leicester City
Total petrol cost this season = £728.11, petrol cost last season = £523.69, difference = £204.42
Fulham
Total petrol cost this season = £736.26, petrol cost last season = £529.55, difference = £206.71
Brentford
Total petrol cost this season = £736.89, petrol cost last season = £530.00, difference = £206.89
Aston Villa
Total petrol cost this season = £739.95, petrol cost last season = £532.20, difference = £207.75
Chelsea
Total petrol cost this season = £740.28, petrol cost last season = £532.45, difference = £207.84
Tottenham Hotspur
Total petrol cost this season = £757.09, petrol cost last season = £544.53, difference = £212.56
Wolves
Total petrol cost this season = £782.24, petrol cost last season = £562.62, difference = £219.62
Nottingham Forest
Total petrol cost this season = £792.18, petrol cost last season = £569.77, difference = £222.41
West Ham
Total petrol cost this season = £794.60, petrol cost last season = £571.51, difference = £223.09
Crystal Palace
Total petrol cost this season = £844.50, petrol cost last season = £607.41, difference = £237.10
Southampton
Total petrol cost this season = £957.01, petrol cost last season = £688.32, difference = £268.69
Manchester United
Total petrol cost this season = £973.84, petrol cost last season = £700.43, difference = £273.41
Manchester City
Total petrol cost this season = £973.84, petrol cost last season = £700.43, difference = £273.41
Leeds United
Total petrol cost this season = £999.33, petrol cost last season = £717.77, difference = £280.57
Liverpool
Total petrol cost this season = £1,033.68, petrol cost last season = £743.47, difference = £290.21
Brighton & Hove Albion
Total petrol cost this season = £1,034.26, petrol cost last season = £743.89, difference = £290.38
Everton
Total petrol cost this season = £1,045.02, petrol cost last season = £751.63, difference = £293.40
AFC Bournemouth
Total petrol cost this season = £1,115.37, petrol cost last season = £802.23, difference = £313.15
Newcastle United
Total petrol cost this season = £1,542.99, petrol cost last season = £1,109.78, difference = £433.20