How much did Newcastle United pay in wages for every Premier League point last season? (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The staggering amount Newcastle United, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Everton paid in wages per point collected in the Premier League last season have been revealed

Fresh research has revealed how much Newcastle United paid in wages for every point they picked up in the Premier League last season.

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 11:03 am

After a slow start to the campaign, Newcastle finished the season in 11th place having picked up 49 points from their 38 games.

Eddie Howe’s side completed a remarkable transformation that dragged them well away from relegation danger - when they looked like being certainties for the drop at the turn of the year.

The study by football ticket marketplace FootballTicketpad.com compared the estimated gross annual wages of Premier League squads in the 2021/22 season against the number of points each team achieved.

Here, we take a look at how much in wages each Premier League side paid per point gained last season to see where Newcastle United rank alongside their rivals.

1. Brentford

According to the research, Brentford paid just £398,260.87 in wages per point this season.

Photo: Ben Hoskins

2. Leeds United

According to the research, Leeds United paid £626,578.95 in wages per point this season.

Photo: Alex Davidson

3. Brighton & Hove Albion

According to the research, Brighton paid £789,803.92 in wages per point this season.

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

4. Wolves

According to the research, Wolves paid £1,024,509.80 in wages per point this season.

Photo: Alex Livesey

