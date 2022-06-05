In football, the data suggests that the more a team spends on wages, the better they will perform on the pitch.

According to economist Stefan Szymanski, there is a ‘significant relationship between wages and league standing’ - something that has been evident in the Premier League again this season.

However, because of sport’s unpredictability, there have also been a few outliers to the theory this season.

Eddie Howe’s side secured an 11th place finish in the league this season – but how does that compare to their standing in the Premier League’s wage table?

Here, courtesy of data provided by football finance expert Kieran Maguire, we take a look at how the Premier League wage table looks based on the latest figures available and how each club performed against it this season.

1. Manchester City (£355,000,000) Spending on wages = £355 million — position in Premier League table = 1st — position in wage table = 1st — difference = 0

2. Chelsea (£333,000,000) Spending on wages = £333 million — position in Premier League table = 3rd — position in wage table = 2nd — difference = -1

3. Manchester United (£323,000,000) Spending on wages = £323 million — position in Premier League table = 6th — position in wage table = 3rd — difference = -3

4. Liverpool (£311,000,000) Spending on wages = £311 million — position in Premier League table = 2nd — position in wage table = 4th — difference = +2