In football, the data suggests that the more a team spends on wages, the better they will perform on the pitch.
According to economist Stefan Szymanski, there is a ‘significant relationship between wages and league standing’ - something that has been evident in the Premier League again this season.
However, because of sport’s unpredictability, there have also been a few outliers to the theory this season.
Eddie Howe’s side secured an 11th place finish in the league this season – but how does that compare to their standing in the Premier League’s wage table?
Here, courtesy of data provided by football finance expert Kieran Maguire, we take a look at how the Premier League wage table looks based on the latest figures available and how each club performed against it this season.