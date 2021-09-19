For many, having a pie and a pint in the stadium on a match day is almost a tradition, but many missed out on this during the 2020/21 season when the majority of the season was played behind closed doors.

Clubs have also felt the effects of an empty stadium, not just in ticket sales, but also the food and drink supporters buy when at the ground.

Research, commissioned by GamblingDeals.com has revealed the staggering amounts of money that Premier League clubs missed out on through no purchases of pints or pies.

They have done this by estimating the amount of pies and pints bought by each person and have used historical attendance figures to work-out the amount of income that ordinarily would have been received by each club.

Using this data, we have ranked each Premier League ground from the least amount of money lost on pies and pints, to which ground lost the most income from these sales.

Here, we have provided the total number of pies/pints that would usually have been bought throughout the season and the total amount of money the club would have made, had they sold these items:

Do these results surprise you? Are you someone who always gets a pie and a pint at the match? Which Premier League ground is the best for a pie and a pint?

Drop us a follow on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod and let us know what you think:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Burnley Pints Lost: 660,317 = £2,443,172 Pies Lost: 1,091,160 = £3,273,480 Total: £5,716,652 (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images) Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales

2. Brentford Pints Lost: 486,736 = £1,752,249 Pies Lost: 1,421,670 = £5,118,012 Total: £6,870,261 (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. Watford Pints Lost: 688,176 = £2,959,156 Pies Lost: 1,185,776 = £4,031,638 Total: £6990,794 (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

4. Wolves Pints Lost: 1,023,424 = £3,786,668 Pies Lost: 1,090,047 = £3,924,169 Total: £7,710,837 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales