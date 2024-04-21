Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United may be experiencing a drop-off from last season’s glorious heights but still have so much to play for in the final six games of their Premier League season. Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur put Eddie Howe’s side right in contention for a Europa League place and continental competition can only be a positive, regardless of the level.

As well as the obvious motivation of European football, Newcastle will want to finish as high as possible due to the financial rewards. A huge portion of income for Premier League teams comes via television revenue and last season, each position higher in the table was worth around £3.1million.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Figures from the Premier League’s annual report unveil that every club will receive at least £91.7m through the UK and international broadcast deal’s ‘equal share’. Teams then earn a ‘merit payment’ in relation to their league finish and ‘facility fees’ for each additional UK TV showing.