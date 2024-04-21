The staggering Premier League prize money Newcastle United are set to earn compared to Liverpool, Man Utd & rivals
Newcastle United may be experiencing a drop-off from last season’s glorious heights but still have so much to play for in the final six games of their Premier League season. Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur put Eddie Howe’s side right in contention for a Europa League place and continental competition can only be a positive, regardless of the level.
As well as the obvious motivation of European football, Newcastle will want to finish as high as possible due to the financial rewards. A huge portion of income for Premier League teams comes via television revenue and last season, each position higher in the table was worth around £3.1million.
Figures from the Premier League’s annual report unveil that every club will receive at least £91.7m through the UK and international broadcast deal’s ‘equal share’. Teams then earn a ‘merit payment’ in relation to their league finish and ‘facility fees’ for each additional UK TV showing.
Taking into account all these mouth-watering figures, here’s an estimate of how much total prize money all 20 clubs - if they stay in their current positions - are set to earn at the end of the 2023/24 season.