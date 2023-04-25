News you can trust since 1849
The staggering Premier League prize money Newcastle United, Everton and Leeds set to earn this season: gallery

Newcastle United’s great form this season could net them a whole lot more than a return to European football.

By Joe Buck
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

The Magpies look set to qualify for Europe for the first time in a decade whilst a two-decade wait for a return to the Champions League could also be ended this season.

And whilst supporters will be anticipating a return to European competition, Newcastle United’s owners are set to net a tidy amount in prize money from the Premier League.

Prize money from the league is dictated by a mix of finishing position, broadcast revenues and a pot that is split evenly among every single club.

Here, we take a look at what each Premier League team is set to earn from Premier League prize money this season if they finish in their current league positions.

Do these figures surprise you?

This is how much Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals could net from prize money this season.

1. Newcastle United's owners

This is how much Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals could net from prize money this season. Photo: Stu Forster

Based on last season’s figures, Southampton could earn around £100,300,000 in prize money if they finish 20th this season.

2. Southampton

Based on last season’s figures, Southampton could earn around £100,300,000 in prize money if they finish 20th this season. Photo: GLYN KIRK

Based on last season’s figures, Nottingham Forest could earn around £104,600,000 in prize money if they finish 19th this season.

3. Nottingham Forest

Based on last season’s figures, Nottingham Forest could earn around £104,600,000 in prize money if they finish 19th this season. Photo: Michael Regan

Based on last season’s figures, Everton could earn around £106,100,000 in prize money if they finish 18th this season.

4. Everton

Based on last season’s figures, Everton could earn around £106,100,000 in prize money if they finish 18th this season. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

