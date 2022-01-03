It is expected to be a busy window on Tyneside and business is reportedly starting early with the signing of Kieran Trippier reportedly ‘close’.

Diego Simeone admitted yesterday that he was almost powerless to stop the full-back leaving Atletico Madrid, saying:

“There is not too much we can do as coaches apart from telling Trippier how important he is for our team.”

A deal for Trippier is likely to cost upwards of £20m - but how does that compare with his market value?

Well, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the ‘Market Values’ of the players that have been linked with a move to St James’s Park this window to see what type of fee the club could be expected to fork out for each player.

Do any of these valuations shock you? Follow us on Twitter @MouthofTynePod and let us know:

1. Sven Botman Transfermarkt Value: £25m - Botman is one of Europe’s most-promising defenders with AC Milan and Newcastle United the two clubs that are eyeing a move for him this month. Photo: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN Photo Sales

2. Ousmane Dembele Transfermarkt Value: £27m - The winger is out of contract at Barcelona in the summer and with no agreement seemingly close, the Frenchman could be leaving Spain sooner rather than later. Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

3. James Tarkowski Transfermarkt Value: £19.8m - Tarkowski’s contract at Turf Moor is set to expire at the end of the season and the defender looks likely to leave on a free transfer when that happens. Could his club be tempted to sell in order to avoid that eventuality? Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Aaron Ramsey Transfermarkt Value: £4.5m - Ramsey looks set to leave Italy this window and is reportedly a target for Everton and Newcastle United. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales