The strongest 18-man squad currently available to Steve Bruce at Newcastle United

The Magpies welcome David Moyes’ Hammers to St James’s Park on Sunday, August 15 - but it hasn’t exactly been ideal preparation for Bruce and co.

No new signings have arrived as the club awaits a final decision on number one transfer target Joe Willock’s future at Arsenal.

There have also been injuries to deal with too - with suggestions that Paul Dummett and Jonjo Shelvey could join Martin Dubravka as those to miss the first game.

Bearing all the uncertainty in mind, our writer Jordan Cronin picks out Bruce’s current strongest starting XI and subs ahead of facing West Ham.

KARL DARLOW With Martin Dubravka set to miss the start of the season with an ankle injury, Darlow proved last season he was more than capable of stepping up to the plate with performances that put him on Gareth Southgate's England radar.

JACOB MURPHY Murphy has been a revelation since moving into right-wing back to transform his once fading United career. It's been a remarkable turnaround by the boyhood Toon fan, purely down to hard work and a fantastic attitude.

FABIAN SCHAR Unquestionably Newcastle's best defender on the ball. The Switzerland international's ability to carry it out from the back and possess a strong passing range is a big plus for Bruce. Admittedly, he does need to be a bit more consistent.

JAMAAL LASCELLES Lascelles' leadership on the field is hugely important, as well as his strong, physical presence. He might not be United's best defender overall, but don't underestimate his importance to the side.