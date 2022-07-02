This is how much Newcastle United are estimated to have earned from Premier League payments last season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The stunning amounts Newcastle United, Leeds United and Everton are estimated to earn in Premier League payments and how this compares to their 2020/21 earnings

Newcastle United secured an 11th place finish last season - but how has that end result benefitted them financially?

The win over Burnley on the final day of the season secured the Magpies 11th place, one place higher than the finish they recorded under Steve Bruce in the previous campaign.

That 12th place finish in 2020/21 netted Newcastle £130.9million in payments from the Premier League - but what about this campaign? How much difference has a non-Covid affected 11th place finish for Newcastle made to the amount they receive from the Premier League?

Here, we take a look at the estimated payments each Premier League side received last season and compare that to the payments they received for the 2020/21 season to see whether or not Newcastle United will earn more for their performances last season and how they compare to the rest of the division.

1. Leeds United

Estimated 2021/22 total earnings = £114million — 2020/21 payment = £132.6million — estimated difference = -£18.6million

2. Everton

Estimated 2021/22 total earnings = £118.6million — 2020/21 payment = £130.5million — estimated difference = -£11.9million

3. Leicester City

Estimated 2021/22 total earnings = £134.1million — 2020/21 payment = £139.6million — estimated difference = -£5.5million

4. Aston Villa

Estimated 2021/22 total earnings = £122million — 2020/21 payment = £124million — estimated difference = -£2million

