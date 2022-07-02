The win over Burnley on the final day of the season secured the Magpies 11th place, one place higher than the finish they recorded under Steve Bruce in the previous campaign.

That 12th place finish in 2020/21 netted Newcastle £130.9million in payments from the Premier League - but what about this campaign? How much difference has a non-Covid affected 11th place finish for Newcastle made to the amount they receive from the Premier League?

Here, we take a look at the estimated payments each Premier League side received last season and compare that to the payments they received for the 2020/21 season to see whether or not Newcastle United will earn more for their performances last season and how they compare to the rest of the division.

1. Leeds United Estimated 2021/22 total earnings = £114million — 2020/21 payment = £132.6million — estimated difference = -£18.6million Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Everton Estimated 2021/22 total earnings = £118.6million — 2020/21 payment = £130.5million — estimated difference = -£11.9million Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3. Leicester City Estimated 2021/22 total earnings = £134.1million — 2020/21 payment = £139.6million — estimated difference = -£5.5million Photo: Luke Walker Photo Sales

4. Aston Villa Estimated 2021/22 total earnings = £122million — 2020/21 payment = £124million — estimated difference = -£2million Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales