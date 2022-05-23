A 2-1 win over Burnley saw Newcastle climb to an 11th place finish, finishing the season with 49 points from their 38 games played.

Considering it took them 15 games to register their first victory of the campaign and then another five until their second, all in all, it has been a tremendous season for the Magpies.

It’s their best top-flight points-haul since 2013/14 and means they finish one spot higher than last season’s efforts.

Unlike their hosts on Sunday, Newcastle had very little but pride to play for at Turf Moor – and yet, their 11th place finish does give Newcastle a financial boost heading into the summer.

Every club in the Premier League are given a ‘merit payment’ based on where you finish in the league and here, we take a look at the estimated ‘merit payments’ for each club this season:

1. Manchester City Manchester City finished 1st this season. Based on last season's Premier League payments, that will net them £43,287,000 in merit payments.

2. Liverpool Liverpool finished 2nd this season. Based on last season's Premier League payments, that will net them £41,122,650 in merit payments.

3. Chelsea Chelsea finished 3rd this season. Based on last season's Premier League payments, that will net them £38,958,300 in merit payments.

4. Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur finished 4th this season. Based on last season's Premier League payments, that would net them between £36,793,950 in merit payments.