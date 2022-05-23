A 2-1 win over Burnley saw Newcastle climb to an 11th place finish, finishing the season with 49 points from their 38 games played.
Considering it took them 15 games to register their first victory of the campaign and then another five until their second, all in all, it has been a tremendous season for the Magpies.
It’s their best top-flight points-haul since 2013/14 and means they finish one spot higher than last season’s efforts.
Unlike their hosts on Sunday, Newcastle had very little but pride to play for at Turf Moor – and yet, their 11th place finish does give Newcastle a financial boost heading into the summer.
Every club in the Premier League are given a ‘merit payment’ based on where you finish in the league and here, we take a look at the estimated ‘merit payments’ for each club this season: