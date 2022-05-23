This is how much Newcastle United could earn based on their final Premier League position this season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United recorded an 11th place finish in the Premier League – a scarcely believable conclusion to an unforgettable season.

A 2-1 win over Burnley saw Newcastle climb to an 11th place finish, finishing the season with 49 points from their 38 games played.

Considering it took them 15 games to register their first victory of the campaign and then another five until their second, all in all, it has been a tremendous season for the Magpies.

It’s their best top-flight points-haul since 2013/14 and means they finish one spot higher than last season’s efforts.

Unlike their hosts on Sunday, Newcastle had very little but pride to play for at Turf Moor – and yet, their 11th place finish does give Newcastle a financial boost heading into the summer.

Every club in the Premier League are given a ‘merit payment’ based on where you finish in the league and here, we take a look at the estimated ‘merit payments’ for each club this season:

1. Manchester City

Manchester City finished 1st this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that will net them £43,287,000 in merit payments.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

2. Liverpool

Liverpool finished 2nd this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that will net them £41,122,650 in merit payments.

Photo: Alex Livesey

3. Chelsea

Chelsea finished 3rd this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that will net them £38,958,300 in merit payments.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur finished 4th this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that would net them between £36,793,950 in merit payments.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

