Newcastle United have been linked with a whole host of players from across the world of football this summer.

With Champions League football on the horizon, it promised to be another exciting summer at St James’ Park.

The club will look to strengthen the options available to Eddie Howe and have been linked with moves for some ‘elite’ players this summer.

However, with these ‘elite’ signings come big price tags - so what can the club expect to pay for some of their main transfer targets?

To get a better judgement, here, using data from Transfermarkt, we take a look at the market valuations of some of the most high profile players that have been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

Do any of these valuations surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

(note: valuations have been converted from euro to sterling)

1 . Matheus Franca Transfermarkt value = £4.3m Photo Sales

2 . Ivan Fresneda Transfermarkt value = £8.59m Photo Sales

3 . Viktor Gyokeres Transfermarkt value = £11.17m Photo Sales

4 . Arda Guler Transfermarkt value = £12.89m Photo Sales