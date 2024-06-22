The 2024 summer transfer window has opened and Newcastle United have already completed one signing following the arrival of Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth. Lewis Hall will become their second summer signing when his loan move from Chelsea is turned into a permanent one next month.

And whilst international tournaments in Europe and across the Atlantic take centre stage at the minute, it won’t be long until all eyes return to domestic matters and who the Magpies will be signing this summer. Naturally, they have been linked with signing a whole host of players before the transfer window closes on Friday 30 August.

Here, we take a look at how 28 rumoured Newcastle United transfer targets are valued by Transfermarkt. How many of these would you like to see at St James’ Park next season?

1 . Chris Rigg Rigg is valued at £250,000 by Transfermarkt.Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Leif Davis Davis is valued at £7.61m by Transfermarkt. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Dean Huijsen Huijsen is valued at £8.46m by Transfermarkt. | Getty Images Photo Sales