The stunning market values of Eddie Howe's £540m Newcastle United squad

The summer transfer window is slowly creeping into view with Newcastle United set for a big summer of both incomings and outgoings. Financial rules set out by the Premier League mean the Magpies, like many of their contemporaries, may have to sell players this summer in order to fund a big spend in the window.

Whether that is one of their prized-assets, or a couple of their squad players in order to free up some wiggle room - Newcastle have a number of big decisions to make when the window opens. But what kind of fee could they expect to receive for every member of their current squad?

To test that, here we take a look at the market values of Newcastle United’s current first-team squad - according to Transfermarkt. Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(Note: all values have been converted from € to £)