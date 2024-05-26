The stunning market values of Eddie Howe's £540m Newcastle United squad

By Joe Buck
Published 26th May 2024, 11:00 BST

Newcastle United transfers: How much is every player in Eddie Howe’s squad worth?

The summer transfer window is slowly creeping into view with Newcastle United set for a big summer of both incomings and outgoings. Financial rules set out by the Premier League mean the Magpies, like many of their contemporaries, may have to sell players this summer in order to fund a big spend in the window.

Whether that is one of their prized-assets, or a couple of their squad players in order to free up some wiggle room - Newcastle have a number of big decisions to make when the window opens. But what kind of fee could they expect to receive for every member of their current squad?

To test that, here we take a look at the market values of Newcastle United’s current first-team squad - according to Transfermarkt. Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(Note: all values have been converted from € to £)

Market value according to Transfermarkt = £260,000

1. Mark Gillespie

Market value according to Transfermarkt = £260,000

Photo Sales
Market value according to Transfermarkt = £770,000

2. Paul Dummett

Market value according to Transfermarkt = £770,000

Photo Sales
Market value according to Transfermarkt = £850,000

3. Matt Ritchie

Market value according to Transfermarkt = £850,000 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Market value according to Transfermarkt = £850,000

4. Loris Karius

Market value according to Transfermarkt = £850,000

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Eddie HowePremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.