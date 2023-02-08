Another multi-billion takeover could be set to rock the Premier League with news that Manchester United have been eyed by Qatari investors.

Sportsmail report that a group of Qatari investors are planning a bid for the club, one that they say would arm Erik ten Hag with the funds required to ‘lead the club back to the top’.

The Glazer Family have reportedly set a deadline of the end of February for interested parties to submit bids for the club.

If a takeover of Manchester United were to be completed, it would likely be for a sum of money that would rival Todd Boehly’s purchase of Chelsea last summer.

Manchester United fans have long been at odds with the Glazer family over their running of the club.

Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner.

Here, we take a look at the 'rumoured net worth' of every single Premier League owner.

1 . Brentford Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £30million Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

2 . Leeds United Owner = Andrea Radrizzani — rumoured net worth = £450million Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3 . Brighton and Hove Albion Owner = Tony Bloom — rumoured net worth = £765million Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4 . Bournemouth Owner = Bill Foley — rumoured net worth = £1billion Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales