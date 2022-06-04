Newcastle United have been defeated just once on their home turf this year, coming against eventual runners-up Liverpool.

Howe and his team have made St James’s Park into a fortress and the crowd, helped by the great work of Wor Flags, have responded to this by creating an unforgettable atmosphere each and every game.

Their 19 home games this season provided eight wins, six draws and five defeats and was a key factor in helping the Magpies bag an 11th place finish.

But how does Newcastle’s average attendance this season compare with the rest of the division?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the average attendances for each Premier League club this season to see how full each ground was in 2021/22:

1. Turf Moor (87.8%) Turf Moor wasn't a happy hunting ground for Burnley this season with the Clarets having their relegation sealed on their home turf with defeat against Newcastle United.

2. Stamford Bridge (89.2%) Off-field ownership troubles mean that Chelsea haven't been able to have Stamford Bridge at capacity for some time this season, thus why their average attendance is so low.

3. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (90.6%) A slow start to the season had Spurs fans fearing the worst, but a late revival under Antonio Conte means Champions League football will be returning to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

4. St Mary's (92.3%) The crowd at St Mary's saw Southampton survive relegation comfortably once again, however, a poor end to the season may have fans worried ahead of next campaign.